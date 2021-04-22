TL;DR: The Battlefield franchise is expanding into mobile platforms. In partnership with Industrial Toys and Dice, EA is working on a mobile Battlefield title set to launch in 2022. Besides the Battlefield mobile game, Dice is also developing "Battlefield 6" for consoles and PC, scheduled for a release later this year.

Mobile gaming has proved an immense source of income for developers and publishers. Taking Call of Duty: Mobile as a prime example, the mobile title has made about $10 billion in revenue during 2020, much more than most console and PC games do in their lifetime.

EA is no stranger to the mobile market, but it's yet to release a mobile game using its popular shooter franchise. This will change soon, as Dice and Industrial Toys, acquired by EA in 2018, will be responsible for bringing Battlefield to mobile devices in 2022 as a standalone game.

Oskar Gabrielson, general manager at Dice, stated that the upcoming mobile will be "designed specifically for the mobile platform." He added, "it’s being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience." Oskar also reported that the game is entering a testing phase and promised more details about it in the future.

This isn't the first we hear about a Battlefield mobile game. In 2013, there were reports about a "high-end and high-performance" Battlefield mobile title that should have been released at the same time as Battlefield 4, but it was canceled.

Fans of the franchise should also be aware that Dice is currently hard at work on a new Battlefield title (potentially "Battlefield 6") for consoles and PCs that is set for release later this year. Other studios involved in this project include Criterion and Dice LA.

"We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can." said Oskar Gabrielson. "I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before."