Something to look forward to: With 14 million players logging in monthly, Valorant is undoubtedly one of the most popular modern FPS titles out there. In celebration of the game's first anniversary, Riot has announced that the game is expanding to more platforms, starting with phones and mobile devices (no more details on that yet), the game will be simply called "Valorant Mobile."

"One of our top goals this first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and to prove to them that Valorant will always uphold the fundamentals of a truly worthwhile competitive tac-shooter," said Anna Donlon, executive producer of Valorant at Riot Games. "To see our growing player community recognize and appreciate what we're trying to do with Valorant is beyond what we could've expected and we're thrilled to soon offer the same competitive Valorant experience to even more global players."

Valorant Mobile will be the first step in bringing the game to more players. A release date hasn't been announced yet, or any exact details on what platforms it will arrive to, so we'll have to wait a bit longer before seeing Valorant on the go.

Riot always planned to launch the game on multiple platforms. Soon after the PC release, we learned that the game was being alpha tested for consoles, but developers weren't fully confident on the state of the game, and to this day a console release has not happened.

Alongside Valorant Mobile's announcement, Riot Games showed what the PC version has in store for the fans. Starting today, users will have access to the Night Market to buy discounted skins, have the chance to vote on which gun skin should return, and start collecting the Limited Edition YR1 card set.

Throughout June, Riot will also release a new community Battlepass, give out a free event pass and a month-long Squad Boost, and introduce account leveling. Valorant fans can also count on a live stream on June 21, the return of the WWFest on June 25, and a new agent at an undisclosed date.