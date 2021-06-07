WTF?! Elon Musk has the power to send cryptocurrency prices crashing or skyrocketing with a single tweet, and some people are unhappy about how he uses this power, including, it seems, Anonymous, which just posted a threatening video aimed at the Tesla boss. But is the hacktivist group really responsible?

Elon Musk and Tesla helped Bitcoin reached record levels this year. The company in February announced it had invested $1.5 billion in the crypto and would soon be accepting it as payment for its products. By April, BTC peaked at just under $65,000.

But the relationship soured last month when Musk said Tesla would stop accepting the crypto as payment due to the environmental impact of mining. He also hinted that the EV giant had sold its Bitcoin holdings but later said this wasn't the case.

Having already helped push Bitcoin down to pre-Tesla-investment levels, Musk was at it again on Friday, tweeting more posts about breaking up with the crypto and its declining value.

On Saturday, the same day BTC's price fell to around $34,800, a group claiming to be Anonymous posted a video on YouTube slamming Musk for being "another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention."

"It seems that the games you have played with the crypto markets have destroyed lives," the narrator states, adding that the billionaire's recent tweets have a "clear disregard for the average working person."

There is a big caveat here: while the video does look like those previously put out by Anonymous, the group's most popular Twitter account, YourAnonNews, claims no responsibility. Another account, @BscAnon, also insists the video is not from them. However, @YourAnonCentral, a Twitter account with 5.9 million followers that claims association with Anonymous, says the video really is from the group.

As reported by Forbes, the most telling indication of the video's official authenticity is its absence from the Anonymous Official YouTube channel.

The person in the video says Musk's "public temper tantrums" have resulted in hardworking people seeing their "dreams liquidated." It ends with the following warning: "You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match. We are Anonymous! We are legion. Expect us."

Even if the video isn't the real deal, there are plenty who hold similar views about Musk's influence. "I'm not comfortable with any one person or small entity being able to manipulate the market. I guess that's where we are in crypto right now," said Michi Lumin, a Colorado-based developer who helps maintain Dogecoin, which has also seen its price fall and rise though Musk's actions. "It's not great, that's for sure."