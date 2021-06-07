What just happened? Cyberpunk 2077 comedy bug montage videos are nothing new. YouTube has been packed with them since the game's release in December, but the ones that have just leaked online come with a unique characteristic: they were created by developer CD Projekt Red before Cyberpunk 2077 launched.

As reported by VGC, the videos (some parts are NSFW) appear to have been part of the leaks resulting from a ransomware attack on CD Projekt earlier this year. Those leaks are also said to have included source code for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

It's speculated that the footage may have been intended as bonus content for the final game but was pulled before release, probably because the devs, who are still working to fix many of Cyberpunk 2077's bugs seven months later, knew it would arrive with issues—just playing the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions can often feel like an interactive bug reel.

CDPR producer Slava Lukyanenka confirmed in a now-deleted tweet that the leak is real, describing the videos as "a fun composition of bug materials collected by QA and developers through years of development."

“This Tweet has been deleted.” pic.twitter.com/lxRSRslen6 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 6, 2021

You might remember how, back in January, CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński in an apology video said CDPR's testing didn't show many of Cyberpunk 2077's problems experienced by players, and that the company believed a day zero patch would address any issues—statements that raised plenty of eyebrows. Perhaps removing the bug reel as bonus content, if that's what really happened, is further evidence the team knew its RPG would launch with a multitude of problems, especially on consoles.

Despite the videos being created as a bit of fun, it's still a bad look for CD Projekt, which is dealing with a class-action lawsuit from investors who claim it broke the law by not informing them what shape the game was in before release.