Editor's take: Nintendo’s Super Mario Maker no doubt inspired companies like Ubisoft to experiment with giving players access to powerful level editors, and with this GoldenEye 007 remake, we’re seeing exactly what Far Cry Arcade is capable of.

We’ve seen fans attempt to remake GoldenEye 007 before, but this one is a bit different. You see, YouTuber Krollywood has spent nearly three years and roughly 1,400 hours perfecting a reboot of the 1997 Nintendo 64 gem… inside Far Cry 5.

In an exchange with Kotaku, Krollywood said the “remake” includes every level from the original game, except for the two bonus stages. Far Cry 5, if you recall, shipped with a robust level editor called Far Cry Arcade. The mode gives players access to thousands of in-game assets from Far Cry 5 and other Ubisoft-owned properties like Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and Assassin’s Creed Unity, among others.

Krollywood told Kotaku that those interested in playing the levels can look up the PSN username “Perfect-Dark1982.”

Late last month, Ubisoft announced that the next entry in the Far Cry franchise would arrive on October 7. Far Cry 6, featuring Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito as "El Presidente" Antón Castillo, was originally due out in February but was delayed due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, Arcade will not be making a return in Far Cry 6.