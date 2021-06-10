WTF?! Are you desperate for a graphics card? So desperate, in fact, that you'll take anything, even if it offers the same (or worse) performance as some integrated GPUs? If, for some strange reason, your answer is yes, then MSI is here to answer your prayers with the GeForce GT 730.

As reported by Tom's Hardware, the MSI GeForce GT 730 (N730K-2GD3H/LPV1) is the 13th installment in MSI's GeForce GT 730 lineup. The 700 series first arrived in 2013 and has covered the Fermi, Kepler, and Maxwell architectures.

The entry-level GT 730 here features 384 CUDA cores (Kepler version), a 902 MHz boost clock, and 2GB of DDR3 memory operating at 1,600 MHz across a 64-bit memory bus, so it's not the best choice for playing Cyberpunk 2077.

The GT 730 uses just 23W of power—no connecting it directly to a PSU—though MSI does recommend using a 300W power supply. It supports DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, and a maximum display resolution of 4,096 x 2,160, but you're limited to a 30fps frame rate. You also get one dual-link DVI-D port, one HDMI 1.4 port, and one D-sub port.

It goes without saying that the GT 730 isn't a great option for gaming. Making it an even less enticing prospect are reports that Nvidia will end support for Kepler in an upcoming GeForce driver. There's also the price; it's selling in Japan for around $42, but we can expect the seven-year-old card to go for about double that in the US. A modern processor with an iGPU would be a better choice, really.

This isn't the first time we've seen companies turn to old products in an attempt to alleviate the graphics card crisis. Nvidia in April starting increasing supply of the GTX 1650, and it seems to have worked. The Turing-based card was the top performer in the last two Steam Hardware surveys, moving up to third place on the most-popular list.