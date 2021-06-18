Why it matters: Bungie is now accepting pre-orders for a toaster based on its Destiny franchise that should pair perfectly with Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X mini fridge. It's a bit pricey at $49.99, but dedicated Destiny fans probably won’t mind too much.

Back in June 2020, Bungie participated in the Gaming Community Expo 2020 Charity Marathon. The developer said at the time that if they were able to raise at least $777,777.77, they would look into offering an official Destiny toaster.

With the help of the Destiny community, they were able to raise $800,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Mission accomplished.

Bungie kept its promise and is now accepting pre-orders for the Destiny toaster, a two-slice unit priced at $84.99.

To sweeten the deal, Bungie is throwing in a free sandwich holder with each purchase. You’ll also get a free Destiny 2 in-game emblem when pre-ordering. What’s more, Bungie will donate 10 percent of the profits from the sale of the Destiny toaster to St. Jude.

We’ve seen an influx of game-themed appliances in recent memory.

Earlier this month, Microsoft said it would be bringing its Xbox Series X mini fridge to market in time for the holiday season. In 2019, Razer confirmed it was moving forward with Project Breadwinner. The Razer toaster was originally an April Fool’s gag but so many people were interested, the company said it would look into developing the real thing. That was more than two years ago and we haven’t heard a single thing about the project since.

The Destiny toaster is expected to ship out at the end of the year or in early 2022.