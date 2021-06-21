Editor's take: Amazon is currently offering up to 33 percent off Samsung’s excellent 980 Pro SSD as part of its ongoing Prime Day sales event. Just make sure you pair it with a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0 to achieve maximum performance. And while you’re at it, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to slap on an aftermarket heatsink as these drives can get pretty toasty under load.

The Samsung 980 Pro is among the best enthusiast-grade PCIe 4.0 SSDs money can buy. It went toe to toe with the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus in our head-to-head review earlier this year, earning itself a spot alongside the Sabrent drive in our Best Of series in the process. With the Prime Day discounts, it’s even more attractive.

Amazon is currently offering the 500GB model for just $99.99, representing a 33 percent discount over the standard $149.99 asking price. I’m also seeing a digital coupon on the listing that takes an additional five percent off the purchase price.

Should you not need that much storage, the 250GB variant is going for $69.99, a 22 percent discount over the normal rate. On the flip side, the 1TB model is down 13 percent to $199.99 and the 2TB model is down to $329.99, a savings of 23 percent.