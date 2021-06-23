In brief: Organizers of the PAX gaming expo have reaffirmed their commitment to hold an in-person event later this year, but first we’ve got a virtual gathering scheduled for next month.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop, if you recall, had to pull the plug on PAX East earlier this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. That event was originally scheduled for June 3 – 6, but instead, organizers opted to bring back PAX Online.

Assuming nothing changes, the virtual event will start on July 15 and run through the 18th.

Looking ahead into the not-too-distant future, organizers are still preparing to hold PAX West later this summer. Badges for the event, which is to be held September 3 – 6 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, are expected to go on sale in the next two weeks. Pricing for a four-day badge will be set at $230, or you can pick up individual day passes for $60 each. Journalists, streamers and YouTubers will be able to apply for badges later this month.

While it will be an in-person event, we’re told that crowd capacity will be reduced to ensure a safe setting. Detailed health and safety guidelines will be published as the event date nears.

Would you consider attending an in-person expo like PAX West, or would you prefer to continue playing the waiting game and let the pandemic blow over a bit more?

