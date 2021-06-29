Bottom line: Logitech's latest gaming headset is modeled after the popular G733, but does away with some of the latter's higher-end features like wireless connectivity and RGB lighting to keep costs down. It's also available in a new mint color that Logitech says is one of the most asked-for colors.

Logitech has added a new headset to its Color Collection line of products.

The Logitech G335 is a Discord certified, wired gaming headset with plug and play capabilities for use with nearly any platform courtesy of its 3.5mm plug (you also get a Y-splitter for use with systems that have separate mic and headphone jacks). Each can utilizes a 40mm driver with a frequency response of 20 Hz-20 KHz, and there’s a volume roller on the backside of the left ear cup.

The cardioid-style, flip-to-mute microphone has a frequency response of 100 Hz - 10 KHz.

Visually, the G335 borrows heavily from the G733 wireless headset, but with an overall slimmer design. At just 240 grams (8.47 ounces), it’s also one of the lightest gaming headsets on the market.

The adjustable suspension headband is reversible and washable, and if you want to further customize the look of the headset, you can add optional mic covers to the mix.

Logitech’s latest comes backed by a two-year limited hardware warranty and is available to pre-order now in your choice of black, white and mint. Look for it to ship in July.