In context: Another month, another anti-competitive investigation into Big Tech. This time, both Apple and Amazon are under the microscope in Spain, where the country's competition watchdog is looking into both companies regarding their online sale of consumer electronics.

Spain's Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia – or CNMC – is said to be investigating both Apple and Amazon over the online sale of consumer electronics, although the details so far are sketchy. In a statement, the CNMC said that it had opened proceedings over possible unlawful conduct, and that based on its findings, there could be implications for Amazon's website and the sale of Apple products in Spain.

The CNMC says that restrictions "would affect the retail sale of Apple products by third parties and the advertising of competing Apple products, leading to a reduced competition in the Internet retail market for electronic products."

With a total investigation period of up to 18 months, it could be some time until we hear what the CNMC's findings are – and whether or not they deal a blow for either tech giant.

Over the pond, U.S. lawmakers are also taking on the likes of Apple, Google, Amazon, and Facebook in a series of antitrust bills, which could reshape the tech industry as we know it.