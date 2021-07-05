In brief: LucasFilm has disclosed more details about the upcoming Star Wars: Visions series by showing a first look during Anime Expo Lite this past weekend. Set to release on September 22nd on Disney+, Star Wars: Visions will consist of nine short anime films created by seven studios.

Those who've watched the entire Star Wars saga may have noticed some Japanese culture elements were used to create the universe. For example, the Jedis and Samurais have a few more resemblances than just the sword they wield. You can also find obvious similarities in the costumes and the rules they live by.

Star Wars has also been influenced by Akira Kurosawa movies, including classics such as Seven Samurais, Yojimbo, and Rashomon, among others. Some even say Star Wars took some inspiration from the anime/manga series Space Battleship Yamato from 1974, although Star Wars creator George Lucas has never said so.

With Star Wars: Visions, you could say the roles invert as Star Wars works as the source material for anime, allowing fans of the series to watch Star Wars stories being told through the vision of various acclaimed anime studios.

The series will comprise nine short films directed by Kamikaze Douga (Batman Ninja), Geno Studio (Golden Kamuy), Studio Colorido (A Whisker Away), Trigger (Kill La Kill), Kinema Citrus (Made in Abyss), Science Saru (Devilman: Crybaby), and Production IG (Ghost in the Shell).

Each short animation will feature a unique style, even those made by the same studio. "What's really exciting is how unique and special each one of these shorts are," said Josh Rimes, producer of multiple Star Wars animated shows. "Each studio has different styles and tones."

LucasFilm executive producer James Waugh also stated how the team "really wanted to give these creators a wide creative birth to explore the Star Wars galaxy," allowing studios and creators to have the freedom to do what they want in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: Visions anime series premieres on Disney+ September 22nd. While we wait for it, you may catch up with other Star Wars series like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, also available on the streaming platform.