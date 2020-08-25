Rumor mill: Once again, rumors of a more powerful, 4K-enabled Nintendo Switch have arrived. This time, several publications have claimed that the machine's development is finally moving along and that we can expect its arrival sometime next year.

While power and graphics aren't the Nintendo Switch's main selling points, it's been rumored that Nintendo wants to bring out an upgraded version of its hybrid machine that will look less like a relic from the past when compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Both Bloomberg and Taipei's United Daily News (UDN) write that Nintendo is working on a new model, and while its specs remain undecided, the next Switch will have "more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics."

Bloomberg doesn't state when the new Switch might arrive, but UDN claims production will begin by the end of 2020 with a release schedule as early as Q1 2021. Bloomberg adds that Nintendo's holiday release schedule is intentionally light this year as the company wants an enticing series of launch games for next year's upgraded Switch.

Back in January, one analyst claimed a 4K Nintendo Switch Pro would arrive sometime in 2020, but Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa quickly refuted this, confirming the company had no plans to release a new Switch model this year. He never ruled out a future 4K Switch, though, and it looks as if we'll see one in 2021.

Despite its technical limitations, the Nintendo Switch has sold 61 million units since launching in 2017. We've also seen a refreshed model with a longer battery life and the Switch Lite arrive in 2018. In the company's latest earnings report, hardware sales were up 166 percent year-over-year, while software sales were up 123 percent YoY.