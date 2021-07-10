What just happened? Tesla has released an over-the-air software update delivering its anticipated Full Self-Driving beta 9, allowing users to experience a more immersive autonomous driving experience. The update allows Tesla owners to use Autopilot's advanced driver-assist features on local, non-highway streets.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta 9 – or update 2021.4.18.12 – started rolling out at midnight on Friday, allowing users to activate some of Autopilot's advanced autonomous driving features on local, non-highway streets.

It's a long-anticipated update, for sure. Elon Musk promised the feature back in 2018, and again claimed it would launch in 2020. So understandably, Tesla owners are more than a little excited to download the software update.

Alongside the ability to auto-drive on local roads, FSD beta 9 also brings new visualizations and improvements to the cabin camera's driver monitoring.

But don't forget – Tesla's self-driving mode is far from foolproof, and users are urged to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel at all times. As Elon Musk himself put it... "be paranoid."

The self-driving tech underwent a price-hike last year, increasing from an additional $8,000 to a $10,000 add-on. While it's far from the finished product, early impressions of the FSD beta 9 – including the video below – are positive.