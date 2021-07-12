WTF?! Cyberpunk 2077 recently returned to the PlayStation Store with a warning from CD Projekt Red over the game's "performance issues" on the base PS4. That notice, combined with the problems the RPG has had on consoles, suggests it may not sell too well now that it's back. But no: Cyberpunk 2077 was the best-selling game on the store in June.

Last month saw Cyberpunk 2077 return to the PlayStation store six months after Sony pulled it "until further notice" following a massive backlash against a PlayStation 4 version that had horrendous performance problems, game-breaking bugs, graphical issues, and more. With the reintroduction came a warning from its creator that players could play Cyberpunk 2077 on "the PS4 Pro and PS5," but anyone with a base PS4 should avoid it given the machine's limited power.

Users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 21, 2021

Somewhat surprisingly, none of this appears to have put PlayStation owners off. The latest PlayStation blog reveals that Cyberpunk 2077 was the store's best-selling game in both the US/Canada and Europe in June, despite arriving halfway through the month, beating the likes of NBA 2K21 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released with a mountain of problems back in December, most of which were found on the last-gen console versions. There have been several updates and hotfixes since then, leading to CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński announcing that "We have already reached a satisfactory level [of stability]. We have also been working on the overall efficiency, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do that."

A roadmap earlier this year confirmed that free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 was still arriving in 2021, as is the free next-gen console update. With the game quickly becoming the best-selling title on Sony's storefront, could a No Man's Sky-style resurgence in player numbers be on the cards?