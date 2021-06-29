In a nutshell: It's been more than six months since Cyberpunk 2077, possibly the most hyped game of all time, released, and CD Projekt Red's boss finally believes it has achieved a "satisfactory level" of stability.

To say Cyberpunk 2077's release was not the critical success CD Projekt Red hoped for is an understatement. The bugs, performance issues, and nearly unplayable last-gen console versions came as a huge disappointment to fans expecting one of the best games of all time from the Witcher 3 makers.

There have been several updates and hotfixes since Cyberpunk 2077 arrived, making it a lot more playable. Speaking at WSE Innovation Day (via TVN24), CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński said of the game, "We have already reached a satisfactory level [of stability]. We have also been working on the overall efficiency, which we are also quite happy about. Of course, we also removed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do that."

It was back in April when CDPR said it wouldn't be giving up on Cyberpunk 2077 and still wanted to turn it into a game it could be "proud of." A roadmap earlier this year confirmed that free DLC was still arriving in 2021, as is the free next-gen console update. Whether this will give it a No Man's Sky-style resurgence in player numbers remains to be seen.

"We intend to live up to what we promised our gamers in January. While we already see major improvements, a large part of the team continues to work on making sure that Cyberpunk provides even better entertainment to gamers," Kiciński added.

Cyberpunk 2077 returned to the PlayStation Store recently, six months after it was pulled over horrendous performance problems, game-breaking bugs, and graphical issues that plagued the PS4 version. Unfortunately for owners of the non-Pro PlayStation 4, CDPR warns that the game will still experience "performance issues" on the base version of Sony's console.