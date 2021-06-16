TL;DR: For all the problems Cyberpunk 2077 has had since launch, the worst is arguably its performance on last-gen consoles. The game performs so poorly on the PlayStation 4 that it was pulled from the PlayStation Store. Now, over six months later, CD Projekt Red's title is returning, albeit with a warning that performance issues on the PS4 remain.

It was back in mid-December, just a week after launch, that Cyberpunk 2077 was pulled from the Sony store "until further notice" following a massive backlash against a PlayStation 4 version that had horrendous performance problems, game-breaking bugs, graphical issues, and more.

Despite the many bug fixes, patches, and CD Projekt Red's insistence that it wants Cyberpunk 2077 to be a game it can be "proud of," the RPG has remained absent from Sony's store. But IGN yesterday reported that it was once again listed, though only for wishlisting and not for purchase. CD Projekt later confirmed in a regulatory announcement that it would return to the store on June 21.

A screenshot of the store taken yesterday, courtesy of IGN

"The Management Board of CD Projekt S.A. with a registered office in Warsaw hereby publicly discloses the decision by Sony Interactive Entertainment to reinstate the availability of the digital edition of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation Store, effective on 21 June 2021," the company said.

Just because Cyberpunk 2077 is returning to the store doesn't mean all its problems on the PS4 are fixed. Sony is warning users to expect performance issues if they are running the PS4 Edition and that the PS4 Pro and PS5 will offer a better experience.

"Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms," Sony said. "SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience."

Earlier this month a Cyberpunk 2077 comedy bug montage created by CD Projekt Red before the game launched leaked online, the result of a ransomware attack on the company earlier this year. Many of the clips actually look like they've been lifted straight from the PS4 version.