What just happened? Years after the prototype was revealed at CES, LG's rollable OLED TV is finally coming to the US. It went on sale in Korea in 2020 for an eye-watering $87,000, but those in America won't be paying the same price—it's more expensive. Buying an LG Signature OLED R will cost a staggering $100,000.

It was way back in 2018 when the prototype of the rollable set appeared at CES. A real 4K 65-inch version appeared at the show a year later, and the 4K Signature OLED R landed in Korea in 2020 with that $87K price tag.

The Verge writes that the TV is now going on sale in the US for 100 grand. It features several slats on the rear that allow the display to roll around an internal cylinder inside the stand, with the entire rising/retraction process taking around 10 seconds.

The LG Signature OLED R sounds like a compelling piece of hardware for gamers with deep pockets. In addition to supporting HDR10 and HLG, it has a sub-1ms response time, auto low latency mode, 120Hz variable refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium support, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. You also get Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, an Ethernet port, three USB 2.0 ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Additionally, the cabinet contains a front-firing 4.2 channel 100W Dolby Atmos sound system, and there's Line View, which stops the screen at a half-raised point and displays time, mood, music selections, and photos.

The OLED R is rated for 50,000 unfurls, which should offer plenty of years of use, as one would expect for the price. Pre-orders open in August. If you happen to be rich and want LG's rollable for your bedroom, why not consider Samsung's stunning 110-inch microLED TV as your main set. It's only $155,000.