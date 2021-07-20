In brief: Turtle Game Rock Studios just dropped a new trailer of Back 4 Blood, a co-op/PvP shooter where players fight against hordes of zombies similar to Left 4 Dead. The new trailer focuses on the PC release, showing upcoming support for DLSS in the graphics options panel, while also revealing the game's release date and open beta details.

The latest Back 4 Blood trailer shows new PC gameplay footage, showcasing the cast of characters annihilating groups of zombies and monsters with an arsenal of weapons. The trailer also mentions some PC version specific features, including uncapped frame rates, Nvidia DLSS compatibility, ultrawide and multi-monitor support, a vast set of graphic options, and cross-play.

Because of the similarities between Back 4 Blood and Left 4 Dead, many fans are referring to it as Left 4 Dead 3. The game is being developed by the same studio behind the Left 4 Dead franchise, though the developer has clarified that this isn't Left 4 Dead 3, as "Blood is our own brand new, original IP."

For those interested in pre-ordering Back 4 Blood, you can check out official website. All pre-orders include the Fort Hope Elite weapon skin pack. You can choose the Standard Edition, consisting solely of the base game, or the Deluxe Edition, featuring the base game, 4-day early access and the annual season pass. There's also an online-exclusive Ultimate Edition which adds the 4-character Battle Hardened skin pack and a few extra in-game items.

Because pre-ordering is hardly recommended these days, those of you who are interested and want to try an early version, an open beta will run August 12 - 16. Pre-orders include an early access open beta starting August 5. Users can also register for a chance to get into the early access open beta. Back 4 Blood is set to release October 12 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.