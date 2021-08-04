What just happened? Fandango Media has merged its existing streaming platform, FandangoNow, with Vudu to create a “bigger, better on-demand entertainment platform.” The combined service is simply called Vudu, and will replace FandangoNow as the official movie and TV store on Roku devices.

It’s been more than a year since Fandango purchased on-demand video streaming service Vudu from Walmart, and now they’ve decided what to do with it.

Fandango’s new Vudu service affords more than 200,000 movies and TV shows to rent or buy including new releases like F9: The Fast Saga, Luca, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Godzilla Vs. Kong and Cruella, just to name a few.

Walmart purchased Vudu way back in 2010 for a reported $100 million but was unable to capitalize on the acquisition, ultimately offloading it to Fandango a decade later.

According to The NPD Group, the original Vudu service “is available in more than 75 million U.S. TV-connected device households.” Per Fandango’s own admission, Vudu has more than 60 million registered users and serves millions of customers daily across a variety of platforms.

Fandango told TechCrunch that it elected to retain the Vudu name because it is already a popular brand with a loyal following and is significantly larger than the FandangoNow service.

From today, users will be able to transfer their accounts and media collection to Vudu. The FandangoNow service on Roku will automatically be updated to the new Vudu service.