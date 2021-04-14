The big picture: Anyone thinking the Fast & Furious franchise would fade with the untimely passing of Paul Walker, who starred as Brian O’Conner in the first several flicks, was clearly mistaken. In addition to the spinoff series Hobbs & Shaw, Universal has plans for at least two additional Fast & Furious movies planned beyond this one.

There’s a new entry in the Fast & Furious saga due out in June and Universal Pictures has just released the second official trailer for the film. Warning: mild spoilers ahead.

The new trailer builds on what we saw in the first couple of teasers. Namely, we get confirmation of a new villain – John Cena as Jakob Torretto, Dom’s little brother (because of course John Cena is Vin Diesel’s baby bro since The Rock isn't in this one). The official synopsis from Universal is as follows:

F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

Other familiar faces are also making a return, including Michelle Rodriguez as Dom’s wife Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pierce, Ludacris as Tej Parker and Charlize Theron as cyberterrorist Cipher.

F9 was originally slated to arrive in April 2019 but was bumped a couple of times to give other movies more screen time. Then, the pandemic happened, pushing it back a third time. Barring no more delays, the movie is scheduled to premiere in the US on June 25, 2021.

