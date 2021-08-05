Editor's take: IMDb TV, the ad-supported streaming service owned by Amazon, is now available in app version for Android and iOS mobile devices. I’ve piloted the app on Fire TV and there’s actually some pretty good content on it. Sure, you’ll have to deal with ads, but it’s a small price to pay when you can’t find anything else decent to watch.

The service, if you recall, launched in early 2019 under the name IMDb Freedive. In June of the same year, IMDb rebranded the service as IMDb TV and tripled the amount of viewable content thanks to new licensing deals with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Warner Bros. and MGM Studios. Just last month, Amazon signed a multi-year licensing deal with Universal to bring its content to Prime Video and IMDb TV.

In related news, Amazon recently agreed to purchase MGM for $8.45 billion to boost its Prime Video offering. Perhaps IMDb TV could benefit from the acquisition as well?

As Variety highlights, it’s been a big year for the IMDb TV app, having landed on Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and select Android TV, Chromecast and LG Smart TVs this year. The app has also been available on Amazon’s Fire TV platform for a while now.

Visit your respective app store to download the IMDb TV app.