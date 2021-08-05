What just happened? Soon after New World's closed beta ended, Amazon Games announced that the game had been delayed one more time, pushing its release about a month from August 31st to September 28th. The team needs more time for additional polishing following the feedback received from players during the beta period.

The announcement was made on Twitter, where the development team wrote a letter to fans thanking them for participating in the closed beta and explaining why the release had to be pushed. The team will take players' feedback from the beta "to make New World even better," improving some game systems, fixing bugs, and increasing stability.

This was "not an easy decision to make" the developers said, even though this isn't the first time the game has been delayed, we do believe it will be the last.

The letter also shares some data about the closed beta. Steam registered a peak of over 200,000 concurrent players, but it looks like the total number of players was actually much bigger, with over a million players logging into the game. Moreover, players accumulated over 25 million hours playing the beta.

A message from the New World team. pic.twitter.com/oAZdK7dxTn — New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021

The closed beta also generated some controversy, with users reporting their RTX 30 series cards were bricking and frying while playing the game or just staying idle at the main menu.

In response to these reports, Amazon stated that the team "[has] seen no indication of widespread issues with 3090s, either in the beta or during [their] many months of alpha testing." The team then updated the game, capping the FPS on the menu "to further reassure players."

Now set to release on September 28, you can pre-order New World Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition through Steam or Amazon for $39.99 and $49.99, respectively.