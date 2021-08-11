In brief: OnePlus is looking to crash Samsung's party with a surprise reveal of its first dual-screen phone today at 10 a.m. ET. That's the same date and starting time as Samsung's virtual Galaxy Unpacked event.

OnePlus put out a teaser yesterday for its first dual-screen phone. The brief clip showing off the front of the device and the vertical gap in the middle suggests it won't be a seamless foldable design like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, but instead a Surface Duo or LG-like implementation.

The timing for OnePlus' announcement seems deliberate as well, starting in parallel with Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, where the Korean rival is expected to reveal the third iteration of the Galaxy Fold alongside a few wearables.

It's rare to see OnePlus keep a product under wraps successfully since design/spec details around upcoming devices usually leak days or weeks in advance in the industry.

It remains to be seen whether OnePlus ends up revealing a fancy dual-screen accessory for OP9 users or comes out with a proper dual-screen phone meant to undercut the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in terms of affordability, albeit with a dated design. Either way, we'll found out today at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.