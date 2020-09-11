Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G
Price: $1,999
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 fixes many of the flaws of the original to deliver a foldable big-screen experience that really works, for the first folding phone we recommend.-- As reviewed by PCMag
76
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
Excellent:0
Good:3
Average:1
Bad:0
Editors Liked
- Big, high refresh rate glass screen
- Big, actually usable cover display
- Improved design and build quality
- Inner screen is 120Hz
- Sturdier, more functional hinge
- Matte glass back
- Solid performance
Editors Didn't Like
- Awkward form factor when closed
- Cameras are a step down from the Note 20 Ultra or Galaxy S20
- Multitasking isn't intuitive
- Many apps aren't optimized for tablets/foldables
- Awkwardly placed speakers
- Not water resistant
- Very expensive