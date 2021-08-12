In brief: One of the claims made by AMD in the run-up to the Radeon RX 6600 XT's release was that the cards won't experience the same availability issues and inflated prices plaguing the industry right now. So, was the company accurate in its prediction? Well, only in some respects.

It appears that the best way to secure a Radeon RX 6600 XT right now is to do so in-person at a bricks-and-mortar retailer. Micro Center reportedly received a large number of the cards, and there are currently twelve listed on its website—two of them at the $380 MSRP. However, none are available for online purchase; it's store pickup only.

Tom's Hardware reports that Rich Carroll, merchandise manager for Micro Center, said there were more than 2,000 Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards available across all of its 25 locations nationwide, many of which are still in stock. It seems the popular models—i.e., the ones sold out—are the most expensive.

But if your closest retailer lacks the latest RDNA 2 offering, expect to have a difficult time finding any online. None appear on Amazon at this time, and every card on Newegg is sold out. It's a similar story at other online stores. You might have more luck if you live in Europe: there are a few Radeon RX 6600 XT cards available on Ebuyer and Scan, while Overclockers UK has lots of stock.

But what about eBay? There are several cards on the site, despite the generally better availability, most of them selling way above MSRP.

Ultimately, it seems the Radeon RX 6600 XT is most people's best option for securing a brand new graphics card—if they want one. AMD's latest has received a lukewarm reception; we gave it a score of 60 and called it an underwhelming release at a time when we weren't expecting to be wowed.

According to a recent report, Nvidia's Ampere cards are continuing to slide toward their MSRPs, while the average selling price of AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series is slowing rising.