What just happened? T-Mobile is investigating claims that it suffered a major data breach in which personal information related to 100 million customers was stolen and is now up for sale. Those claiming responsibility are asking 6 Bitcoin, around $270,000, for a subset of the data that contains info on 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses.

According to a Motherboard report, the data comes from compromised T-Mobile servers and includes information on social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique IMEI numbers, and driver licenses. The publication has verified it contains accurate information on T-Mobile customers.

The sellers advertised the data on an underground forum. They said that T-Mobile had identified the breach and locked them out of the servers. Unfortunately, the stolen data had already been downloaded. "It's backed up in multiple places," they said.

T-Mobile has yet to confirm if it was hacked. In a statement to Motherboard, it said: "We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time."

If the report is accurate, the breach would be up there with some of the biggest hacks in history, putting it close to the My Fitness Pal attack of 2018 that saw 150 million user account details stolen. It's still a long way off the 3 billion accounts impacted by the Yahoo hack of 2013, though.

T-Mobile is no stranger to these sort of incidents. In February, it revealed a data breach after an unknown number of customers were affected by SIM swap attacks, and it suffered another attack in December that exposed customers' proprietary network information. Going further back, a hack in 2018 compromised 2.3 million customers' personal information.