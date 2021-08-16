In context: Nobody will argue that the Switch has been a runaway success for Nintendo. As of this writing, consumers have purchased 89 million units, and with an upgraded OLED Switch landing on shelves in October, it doesn't look like sales will be slowing anytime soon.

Game Data Library noticed that the Nintendo Switch swept Famitsu's Top 30 Best Selling Console Games list for the week of August 8. Every title listed belonged to the Switch. The hybrid handheld is undoubtedly popular in Japan, but PlayStation and Xbox lineups usually pepper the list as well.

It wasn't that unusual during the early 1990's for the Top 30 to be a combination of Famicom, Super Famicom and Game Boy games, but never just one.



This is unprecedented, its the first time all 30 games are from the same system after the Top 30 tracked all platforms. — Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) August 13, 2021

The last time a single console took every slot in Famitsu's top 30 was in 1988, when the Nintendo Entertainment System was dominant. There were also several occasions thoughout the 1990s where Nintendo swept the list, but it was with multiple consoles.

The top five games and their sales for the week are Minecraft (14,912), Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (13,873), Crayon Shin-Chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi – Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (13,798), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (13,615), and RingFit Adventure (12,282). Most of the titles are Nintendo exclusive, but a few third-party franchises snuck into the list, including Monster Hunter and Dragon Quest.

Even though the Switch is not a direct competitor with next-gen consoles, it seems to be doing quite well against them, especially in its home country. It will be interesting to see if the modestly upgraded OLED Switch contributes to the handheld's continued strong growth.