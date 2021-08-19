In brief: Nvidia is launching a promotion that will likely make purchasing an RTX 3000 system even more appealing. AIB partner Inno3D has unveiled a new game bundle that will give away a copy of Battlefield 2042 with systems containing select Ampere products.

Inno3D writes that the upcoming Dice/EA game will be offered with systems featuring the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3070. The company specifies that the bundle is not included with standalone GPU purchases, though some publications write that the bundles apply to both systems and individual cards.

We're expecting other board partners in the next few hours to announce they are teaming up with Nvidia and EA for the Battlefield 2042 promotion. It's unclear whether they will also offer it with Ampere systems only.

Buyers will get some in-game content to sweeten the deal, including the Baku ACB-90 tactical knife, a landfall player card background, the Old Guard tag, and the "Mr. Chompy" T-Rex epic charm that attaches to weapons. It also offers access to the Battleground 2042 open beta.

Inno3D writes that the bundle lasts from August 24, 2021, to September 14, 2021, or while stocks last, and the redemption period ends on December 14, 2021.

Battlefield 2042 will be another showcase for Nvidia's technology, supporting RTX, DLSS, and Reflex. It launches this October 22 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 consoles. PC owners can grab it on Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games store. Check out more details here.