What just happened? Developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts have just hosted a reveal event for the next game in the Battlefield series. If you missed the reveal event that just wrapped up, here's everything you need to know.

DICE and EA said earlier this month that the reveal would take place on June 9 at 7 a.m. Pacific, although those that tuned in at that time were met with a one-hour countdown timer. Once that expired, viewers were treated to a five-minute cinematic trailer for Battlefield 2042 set to a remix of “Kickstart My Heart” by 2WEI.

The action-packed teaser ends with a giant tornado consuming a downtown warzone.

The near-future war game will accommodate up to 128 players across massive-scale maps on Xbox X / S, PlayStation 5 and PC (Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will support 64 players). Notably, Battlefield 2042 will be a multiplayer-only game with no single-player campaign.

Battlefield 2042 will feature at least three distinct gameplay experiences. All-out warfare will have two modes, Conquest and Breakthrough, and is most similar to the classic Battlefield multiplayer experience. Hazard Mode is a new high-stakes mode featuring squad-based play. The third experience won’t be announced until July 22.

Battlefield 2042 is available to pre-order on your platform of choice starting at $59.99. A gameplay reveal trailer is set to drop on June 13 with the game itself scheduled to launch on October 22.