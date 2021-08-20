In brief: We know that Windows 11 brings some fresh changes to a number of the OS’ stock apps, and Microsoft has just delved deeper into what we can expect to see in the updated version of the humble Clock app.

We’ve already seen revamped Windows 11 versions of Paint and Photos, and Microsoft recently confirmed the classic Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps are being replaced with a single, theme-aware app that combines their functionality. The Calculator, Mail, and Calendar apps are all getting new looks, too.

Rolling out on Windows 11 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, the new Clock app comes with more than just a stylish visual overhaul. Microsoft has introduced a new feature called Focus Sessions, which, as the name suggests, helps users focus on specific tasks.

Focus Sessions, teased by Microsoft’s Panos Panay a few weeks ago, lets users set a time limit for how long they want to work on a task. It then creates a Focus Timer that not only acts as a countdown but also advises when to take breaks.

Microsoft writes that research has shown that listening to audio reduces the chances of being distracted; Focus Sessions integrates with Spotify accounts so you can work away to the perfect tunes. It also connects with Microsoft To Do, letting you check off your tasks without switching apps. You can even set daily goals for how many hours you want to allocate to tasks.

“With hybrid working and learning becoming the norm, focusing on digital health has never been more important, and the new Focus Sessions feature is designed to help,” writes Microsoft.

Microsoft finished by promising more updates to the stock Windows 11 apps.