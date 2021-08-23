In a nutshell: If you're planning to sign up for SpaceX's Starlink internet service, you may have to wait until 2023 or later before getting your order fulfilled. That's according to Starlink's official website, which shows the message to those who've ordered when selecting specific areas in northern Virginia.

SpaceX's Starlink service coverage has been expanding throughout the world. Now available to pre-order in most countries, demand for the satellite-based internet service should increase proportionally, possibly pushing fulfillment times. As it seems, customers ordering from certain areas have started to be affected by the high demand.

After completing the order of a Starlink system on the official website, a Reddit user was presented with a message saying that the "order may not be fulfilled until 2023 or later." As per the comments on the thread, the user resides in a town in northern Virginia.

Following the Reddit user, others tried to understand if this was happening to the whole region of northern Virginia or not. After inserting different addresses, most tries resulted in messages claiming that the order would be fulfilled in late 2021 or 2022. Only when they attempted to order to Round Hill, Virginia, the expected delivery date displayed was 2023 or later.

It's worth reminding you that these dates are just estimates, so orders may come earlier than expected or be pushed even further. If you've ordered a Starlink system for yourself, we recommend you check the estimated delivery date of your order regularly. Depending on location, supply, and other factors, the delivery date may change.

At the moment, SpaceX has over 90,000 beta customers using its Starlink service, with at least another 500,000 pre-orders waiting to be fulfilled. These orders are expected to be fulfilled through the remainder of 2021, 2022, and apparently also 2023.