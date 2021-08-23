What just happened? Select T-Mobile customers will soon be able to score a complementary year of Apple TV+, Cupertino’s ad-free subscription video on demand streaming service. The promotion, which starts August 25, will be available to new and existing customers on T-Mobile’s Magenta or Magenta Max plans as well as Sprint customers on Spring Unlimited Plus and Premium plans. The offer will also be available to select seniors, military members, first responders and small business customers.

To redeem the offer, Magenta, Magenta Max and small business customers can log in to the T-Mobile app or online and check their rate plan details to activate the free subscription starting August 25. Sprint customers are encouraged to visit T-Mobile’s promotions website and enter the promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to redeem.

Notably, the offer is also good for existing Apple TV+ customers. Once you redeem T-Mobile’s offer, your standard Apple TV+ subscription will pause and the one-year freebie will take over. Once the promo ends, Apple billing will resume at the standard $4.99 per month rate unless you take action.

Apple launched its ad-free streaming service in late 2019 and bundled new hardware purchases with a free one-year subscription. That changed this past July as Apple moved to a far less generous three-month trial. Still, that’s better than Disney and Netflix, both of which recently did away with direct free trials entirely.

Speaking of Netflix, T-Mobile is still offering complimentary accounts to that service for select customers. Magenta Max subscribers, for example, can get a standard two-screen HD account through the Netflix on Us promotion.