Why it matters: American sports apparel company Under Armour is once again joining forces with audio equipment manufacturer JBL and Hollywood’s busiest man, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, on the launch of a new set of over-ear headphones that are ready to lay the smack down on your candy as... er, ears.

The Under Armour Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones (that’s a mouthful) are true wireless (Bluetooth 5) sports headphones boasting up to 45 hours of playtime (or 35 hours with adaptive noise cancellation enabled) from their 610mAh polymer lithium-ion batteries. A five-minute recharge is all that’s needed to gain another two hours of playback time, we’re told.

Each can features washable ear cushions and a 40mm (1.57”) dynamic driver with the following audio specifications:

Driver sensitivity at 1kHz/1mW (dB): 102 dB SPL@1 kHz / 1mW

Dynamic frequency response range (Hz): 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Impedance (ohms): 32

JBL said The Rock himself fine-tuned the JBL Charged Sound profile to his exact specification.

ANC comes standard, as does the IPX4 rating, which protects against water splashes from any direction. You also get hands-free commands that are compatible with both Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Background noise can be controlled via two modes. TalkThru lowers the volume of music so you can chat with others without having to remove the headphones, while Ambient Aware is said to deliver a more immersive listening experience with increased ambient sound for safety outdoors.

The Under Armour Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones are available to purchase as of writing for $299.95 over on JBL’s website. They’re available in any color you choose, so long as it is black, and come with a 12-month subscription to MapMyFitness Premium (a $29.99 value).