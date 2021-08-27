Rumor mill: Earlier this week, two systems appeared on a distributed computing platform that, according to its records, were running on AMD's as-of-yet unrevealed Ryzen 5000 series Threadrippers. The records don't reveal much about the processors but what's there, if real, confirms information about them that has been coming from the Gigabyte ransomware leaks.

On August 23 MilkyWay@home, a volunteer distributed computing network that tries to build a detailed 3D model of the Milky Way galaxy, logged a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX and a Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5945WX, both listed as "Family 25 Model." Twitter bot @BenchLeaks posted the discovery yesterday. According to the report, the 5995WX has 64 cores and 128 threads, while the 5945WX is a 12-core, 24-thread processor.

The log for the 5995WX is consistent with a leak that Wccftech shared last week. Among other information about AMD's upcoming processors, RansomExx's ransomware attack on Gigabyte and subsequent release of Gigabyte's data revealed that the Threadripper Pro 5995WX, the flagship workstation model of the 5000 Threadripper line, will have 64 cores and 128 threads. The leak also mentioned it would support 8-channel DDR4 memory and have 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes. It is expected to launch in early 2022.

There was also a 64-core, 128-thread Threadripper 5990X in the leak as the flagship of the HEDT processors (as opposed to the Pro workstation CPUs). It has 256 MB of L3 cache, 64 PCIe 4.0 lanes, and 4-channel DDR-3200 memory. It is rumored to launch in November of this year. Leaks since earlier this year have been mentioning the 5000 series Threadrippers under the codename "Chagall."