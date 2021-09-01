What just happened? Apple’s vision of replacing the physical wallet with a mobile variant will soon be taking another step toward reality as the tech titan has announced that Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to allow their residents to add their driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet.

Users will be able to first take advantage of their digital licenses and IDs at participating TSA airport security checkpoints and lanes, Apple said.

Adding a driver’s license or state ID to Wallet will be similar to how users add new credit cards and transit passes to the app today. Simply tap the plus button at the top of the Wallet and scan your license or ID using your iPhone’s camera.

Apple said users will also be required to submit a selfie, and be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process for security and verification purposes.

The Cupertino-based tech company said neither it nor issuing states will know when or if users present their digital IDs. Their implementation supports the ISO 18013-5 mDL (mobile driver’s license) standard, which Apple helped develop. As it stands, users should never have to unlock, show or hand over their device.

“Driver’s licenses and state IDs in Wallet are only presented digitally through encrypted communication directly between the device and the identity reader,” Apple noted.

Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah are next in line to adopt the feature, although a timetable for the rollout wasn’t provided. Apple said participating states and the TSA will share more information “at a later date.”