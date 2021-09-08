In brief: Corsair is partnering with Ubisoft to celebrate the upcoming launch of Far Cry 6, a collaboration that will bring RGB lighting integration to the game through the former's iCUE system. Additionally, Corsair is giving away copies of the FPS with eligible iCUE products, and has launched a sweepstake with a Far Cry 6-themed PC as the prize.

Corsair took its iCUE software out of beta to launch in full back in June 2018. Supported keyboards, mice, AIO liquid coolers, power supplies, fans, and other accessories can be controlled through iCUE, letting users with supported hardware synchronize their RGB lighting across an entire system.

Far Cry 6 will integrate with iCUE-compatible components and peripherals to reflect in-game actions. The promo video shows everything turning green as players sneak through the jungle, flames from the jetpack turn a room orange, while the flamethrower pushes out a yellow hue.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Ubisoft, bringing greater immersion to the highly anticipated Far Cry 6," said Lauren Premo, Director of Gaming Marketing at CORSAIR. "The iCUE integration for previous games, including Far Cry 5, was a big hit with PC gamers and we're excited to go even bigger and better with Far Cry 6."

In addition to the integration, Corsair said it would be giving away copies of Far Cry 6 with purchases of eligible iCUE-compatible products from the company's webstore (NA and EMEA territories only, while supplies last). It's also hosting a giveaway for the chance to win a Ryzen-powered custom PC, inspired by the in-game Furioso Jetpack, along with other items.

The PC features an impressive spec sheet:

CASE - CORSAIR 4000D AIRFLOW Black

CPU - AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

PSU - CORSAIR RM850

DRAM - CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL 32GB 3200 MHz

SSD - CORSAIR MP600 CORE 1TB

AIO - CORSAIR iCUE H100i ELITE CAPELLIX

FANS - 3x CORSAIR QL120

It also comes with a Corsair K100 keyboard, HS80 RGB Wireless Headset, Sabre RGB Pro Gaming Mouse, and Scuf Instinct Xbox Series X/S controller.

Corsair isn't the only company partnering with Ubisoft for some Far Cry 6 goodies. Microsoft is giving away a FC6-themed Xbox Series X through the Microsoft Rewards program. It features a guerrilla-like aesthetic, complete with fake rust.

Far Cry 6 launches on October 7 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Fans of the series might like to know that Far Cry 3 is being given away on Ubisoft Connect now until September 11. And check out our 17 Years of Far Cry feature.