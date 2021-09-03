In brief: Do you want an Xbox Series X but can't afford or find one? Then here's some good news: Microsoft is giving one of its consoles away in a sweepstake. And it's not just your everyday, run-of-the-mill machine; it's a Far Cry 6-themed XBSX that is so heavily modified, it's unrecognizable.

Video game-themed consoles and PCs are nothing new. With Far Cry 6 finally arriving on October 7, Microsoft is helping promote the game and its Xbox Series X with a customized version of the console. Both the box and controller have a guerrilla-like aesthetic, complete with fake rust, and there's a Spanish-language danger: high voltage warning sign on the side.

The Far Cry 6 XBSX isn't available to buy. Instead, Microsoft is giving people the chance to win it as part of a bundle through the Microsoft Rewards program. Those who aren't members can sign up via this website. After you're up and running, it's time to earn points, which can be done in various ways: searching with Bing, playing quizzes, filling out polls, etc.

Once you reach 200 points, go to the redeem section and exchange them for a single entry into the Far Cry 6 XBSX sweepstake. Players can enter as many times as they like, providing they have enough points for a ticket.

The bundle contains not only the console and a digital code for Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition but also a 77-inch QN90A Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV to play them on. The sweepstake ends on September 30.

Microsoft recently partnered with Marvel to a create an Xbox Series X inspired by the upcoming MCU movie Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Follow the instructions in the tweet below for a chance to win it.

The Xbox + Marvel Hero collab you've been waiting for.



Follow and retweet with #XboxShangChisweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Xbox Series X and controller inspired by @ShangChi and the Legend of Ten Rings.



Ends on 9/18/21 at 8pm PT: https://t.co/CgVPWB4jtM pic.twitter.com/3Y50tf4X1h — Xbox (@Xbox) September 1, 2021

For a themed XBSX that is available to buy, a Halo Infinite-inspired version of the console lands in November. Sadly, as with so many things these days, finding a preorder in stock right now is an impossible task without resorting to eBay scalpers.