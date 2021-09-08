In brief: Publisher Bethesda released the PC system requirements for Deathloop today. It also revealed a detailed list of graphics settings, and the specifics on exactly when customers will be able to download and play the PC and digital PlayStation 5 versions. Note, you want a fairly powerful system to run the game.

Bethesda posted the spec and launch details for developer Arkane's new time-looping first-person shooter on its website. They are split into three sections: the typical minimum and recommended specs for 1080p gameplay, and then recommended specs for playing at 4K with ultra settings. The page doesn't mention Deathloop's ray tracing features, which were already confirmed for the PS5 version.

The advanced PC settings Bethesda does mention include things like field of view (from 65 to 100), ultrawide support, TWAA sharpness, camera motion blur, and more, though the page doesn't cover how much players will be able to adjust each setting. Bethesda also confirms Deathloop will use AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution. Subtitles will be available in three different sizes.

Deathloop's PC pre-load starts everywhere on September 12 at 1 p.m. Eastern. It will have three regional unlock times: In the Americas, it unlocks at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on September 14. The unlock time for Australia, New Zeland, and Asia is 12:01 a.m. JST on the 14th. For Europe and the rest of the world, it's 12:01 a.m. British Summer Time (BST) on September 14. The digital PS5 version will unlock at midnight on the 14th in each time zone (midnight Eastern for all of North America), and the pre-load starts 48 hours earlier in each region.

Recently it was also confirmed that PC codes for Deathloop sold through retailers like Green Man Gaming and Game Billet will activate on Steam instead of Bethesda's own launcher. GMG even confirmed this applies to anyone who has already bought a key from them. Recent Bethesda games like Doom Eternal or Rage 2 activated their PC keys on Bethesda's launcher. This policy reversal might be a result of Bethesda being acquired by Microsoft, which has its own launcher and releases all its games on Steam now. It is unclear what's going to happen to Bethesda's launcher in the future.

Deathloop's system requirements seem somewhat demanding, requiring an almost unheard of minimum 12GB of RAM. The other minimum specs include a GTX 1060 or RX 580 for the graphics card, and an i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 1600 for the CPU. That's for 1080p at 30 frames per second with low graphics settings.

Deathloop doesn't have a version for any last-generation consoles so the high minimum requirements aren't totally unexpected, but these minimum specs are slightly higher than those of Stalker 2 for instance, which also won't have a last-gen version. Deathloop will need 30GB of storage space.

Minimum requirements (1080p, 30fps, low settings)

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 12 GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space (HDD)

Recommended requirements (1080p, 60fps, high settings)

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space (SSD)

Ultra 4K requirements (4K, 60fps, ultra settings)

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

CPU: Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space (SSD)