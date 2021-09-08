Why it matters: September 8 is Star Trek Day, and to celebrate 55 years of the science fiction media franchise, GOG has partnered with Activision to bring half a dozen classic Star Trek games from the "golden era" to its platform.

Over on the Star Trek games page, you’ll find six fan favorites including Star Trek: Hidden Evil, Star Trek: Voyager – Elite Force, Star Trek: Away Team, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Starfleet Command III and Star Trek: Elite Force II. Each game is priced at $9.99, and all of them are said to run smoothly on Windows 10 for the first time, although some early reviews of Starfleet Command III seem to suggest otherwise.

It's time to boldly go where no man has gone before! 🌌



Grab Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force, Elite Force II, Star Trek: Bridge Commander, Star Trek: Starfleet Command III and more!



🖖 https://t.co/LkhGb8Qf1o pic.twitter.com/CfGbGSpoqi — GOG.COM (@GOGcom) September 8, 2021

They’re all DRM-free, and all but Hidden Evil also support local multiplayer. System requirements shouldn’t be a concern, either, as they’re all nearly 20 years old at this point and can easily run on modern hardware.

Star Trek was conceived by Gene Roddenberry, with the first episode premiering on September 8, 1966, on NBC. The first Star Trek video game came a bit later in 1971 as a text-based title written in BASIC. Upwards of 100 games based on the franchise have since been published across myriad of platforms, not to mention all of the TV series and feature films that have accompanied them over the past 55 years.

GOG has at least two more Star Trek titles in the pipeline that you can add to your wishlist: Star Trek: Armada and Star Trek: Armada II. We don’t yet have launch dates for these games, but they’ll be coming at “a later date.”