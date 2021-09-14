Rig on a rig: While a yellow Mercedes RC Semi Truck is a thing of beauty in itself, modifying one to carry PC gaming components in the trailer scratches an itch like no other. Custom PC builds have been surprising and delighting many enthusiasts over the years, and this one from Reddit user u/imthatguy77 seems dedicated to Truck Simulator fans.

Given the form-factor constraints of the 1/14th scale Mercedes Arocs Semi Truck, the rig could only support a mini-ITX platform, and the onboard hardware isn’t exactly bleeding edge either. However, it’s the execution that matters in one-off, creative builds like these, and the combination of Intel’s 6C/6T i5-9400F, 16GB RAM and an EVGA 2060 KO graphics card should deliver perfectly acceptable performance in most modern games.

This custom build also has a USB-powered 5-inch LCD behind the cab and is drivable as well. The only caveat being the truck having to be plugged in and stationary when the PC is in use since an onboard power source wasn’t exactly practical, according to its creator, u/imthatguy77.

The container’s narrow, long dimensions meant the components had to be placed accordingly, led by an AIO cooler at the front, a 550W PSU and motherboard in the middle and the GPU with its riser cable mounted at the rear. The teal blue container also has an Arduino display at the back showing hardware info like system usage and temperature.

Thermals can be particularly concerning in builds like these, but its creator notes the CPU/GPU touching 32°C/37°C at idle and 55°C/37°C under load. That's probably the result of playing some Euro Truck Simulator 2, and on a rig like this, it's hard to imagine playing anything else.

Work on the RC Semi Truck gaming PC began in November last year, and its creator expects to upload YouTube footage of the finished, drivable rig in the next few days.