In brief: Until now, we've seen Amazon One technology in some of its stores, with more coming soon. However, it looks like Amazon doesn't plan to limit its technology to themselves, as it has already found its first third-party customer, the digital ticketing company AXS.

Amazon began using its palm scanning tech in September 2020 with the opening of its Amazon Go Stores. Since then, the retailing giant expanded its Amazon One technology to over 60 stores, offering a convenient way to pay for your groceries and goods. Now, you'll also see it as an admission method to enter Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where AXS will be responsible for the process.

To use Amazon One to enter a Red Rocks Amphitheatre event, attendees will first have to link their AXS Mobile ID to Amazon One. Once done, go to an Amazon One standalone ticketing pedestal, scan one of your palms or both, and you'll be allowed to get into the event. The ticketing pedestals will be available outside and inside the venue, and the admission process should take less than a minute.

"We are proud to work with Amazon to continue shaping the future of ticketing through cutting-edge innovation," said Bryan Perez, CEO of AXS. "We are also excited to bring Amazon One to our clients and the industry at a time when there is a need for fast, convenient, and contactless ticketing solutions."

Amazon states that even if you use Amazon One palm scanning technology in a third-party location, your Amazon One ID and data are inaccessible to everyone besides Amazon.

At the moment, the only venue that allows you to enter using Amazon One is the Red Rocks Amphitheatre. However, the company is already discussing the implementation of its palm scanning technology with other potential partners.

Amazon had already promoted its palm scanning technology by offering a $10 voucher for anyone that linked its palm to the user's Amazon account. The commotion caused by it led US lawmakers to raise questions about how the company could safely store the data. The inquirers expected a response by August 26th, but we don't know any details or even if Amazon answered the questions.