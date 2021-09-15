In brief: Xiaomi's latest 11-series smartphones come with a slew of improvements over their predecessors, and more affordable price tags to boot. That said, they're not available through official channels in the US, despite no longer being on the Entity List.

Xiaomi today unveiled a trio of new phones -- the Xiaomi 11T Pro, 11T, and 11 Lite 5G NE. All of them are packed with hardware and software features, and the Chinese company is marketing these as "creator-focused" devices. They also drop the "Mi" branding, as the company recently decided it had become popular enough to use its global brand moving forward.

Arguably the most impressive of the bunch is the Xiaomi 11T Pro. This is a phone with a 5,000 mAh that can be brought from 0 to 100 percent charge in just over 17 minutes. If you are in a hurry and forget to charge your phone, 10 minutes of charging is enough to net you a more than respectable 72 percent charge -- enough to last for a day of normal use.

This is made possible by two things. The first is a 120-watt charger similar to the one Xiaomi included with the Mi 10 Ultra that makes use of Xiaomi's proprietary HyperCharge tech. The second is a dual-cell battery design that allows simultaneous charging at high currents without overheating. Xiaomi says this is accompanied by no less than 34 safety protections and that you shouldn't worry too much about the longevity of the new battery structure -- it will take 800 complete charge/recharge cycles before it loses 20 percent of its capacity.

Otherwise, the 11T Pro has all the flagship specs you can expect, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform, plenty of RAM and fast UFS 3.1 storage, not to mention the signature 108-megapixel main camera. The 6.67-inch 120 Hz FHD+ OLED display is flatter than the one on the Mi 11 series, and the company claims it can reach up to 1000 nits of brightness. All of this is packed into a new chassis with a shiny polycarbonate back.

Xiaomi also introduced a less expensive version of the 11T Pro in the form of the 11T. This one has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra chipset inside that Anandtech found to be surprisingly bad in actual testing, possibly due to a software issue. Despite sporting the same 5,000 mAh battery as the 11T Pro, the 11T only gets around 60 percent of the former's battery life at best. At least there's support for fast charging at up to 67 watts, which is enough to get a full charge in 37 minutes.

Finally, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is a refreshed Mi 11 Lite powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset, your choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It has a 4,250 mAh battery that you can charge at up to 33-watt speeds.

Xiaomi didn't say when -- or if -- it will bring these phones to the US. With a bit of luck, they might just show up on the company's Amazon storefront.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will set you back €649 ($769) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and you can opt for the higher end configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for €100 more. The 11T starts at €499 ($589) for the same base configuration as the 11T Pro, and you can get double the storage for €50 more. Meanwhile, the 11 Lite 5G NE starts at €369 (€439) for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.