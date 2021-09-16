Facepalm: Most of us have celebrated with a little bit too much exuberance before, but have you ever displayed such unadulterated joy that your shoulder dislocated? That unlikely scenario did actually take place recently when an eSports competitor won a tournament.

The incident took place at the three-day Riptide gaming tournament and convention in Sandusky, Ohio, which started on September 10. Competitors could take part in Super Smash Bros. (Brawl & Melee) and Splatoon 2, as well as Rivals of Aether.

A popoff to put Hungrybox to shame. Congratulations to @CakeAssault_ for winning Rivals of Aether at Riptide! pic.twitter.com/AyePRiW0Me — Not Panda | turndownforwalt (@turndownforwalt) September 12, 2021

In the Rivals tournament, Alex "CakeAssault" Strobel outperformed 245 others to take the crown. Understandably elated, he bounced out of his chair and launched into a celebration that would have rivaled Steve Ballmer in his prime. But the crowd's cheers turned to awkward silence when CakeAssault hit the floor clutching his shoulder.

It turns out that CakeAssault flailed his arms around so wildly that he managed to tear his shoulder from its socket. But to his credit, he got back up after a few seconds to continue the celebrations. He even fist-bumped someone—with his non-dislocated arm. CakeAssault later confirmed that he popped off too hard.

It seems this sort of thing is an occupational hazard. Earlier this year, professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player Hungrybox also discovered the dangers of popping off with too much enthusiasm when he passed out during a live stream after a win. Jump to around the 5:56 mark in the video above to see what happened.

It's hard to argue that nobody could do batshit crazy celebrations quite like former Microsoft CEO Ballmer. At a Microsoft corporate event in 2000, he took to the stage with the energy of a man who’d just snorted every gram of cocaine the 1980s produced (legal note: he hadn't). His combination of sweaty enthusiasm, wild-eyed terror, and full-on aggression saw Ballmer injure himself during the routine (0:25 mark), but no mere pain was going to dampen this man's passion. As he proclaims with frothy-mouthed fervor at the end of the clip, "I AM A PC! AND I LOVE THIS COMPANY." Indeed.