What just happened? Amazon leaked two unannounced Kindle Paperwhite devices on its Canadian and Mexican storefronts, and it looks like they'll borrow some features from the current generation Kindle Oasis. Nothing is known about what type of connector they'll use, but hopefully it will be of the USB Type-C variety.

A new wave of Kindle devices may be on the way, and Amazon itself leaked it before any official announcement. According to a report from GoodEReader, the company briefly revealed the existence of a new Kindle Paperwhite and a Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition via a comparison chart found on its Canadian and Mexican online storefronts.

Immediately following the report, Amazon removed those details from its website, but by then it was too late. It looks like the new Kindle Paperwhite will move to a larger, 6.8-inch E Ink display with a density of 300 pixels per inch and slimmer bezels. The screen will now sit flush with the bezel like it does on the Kindle Oasis, and will integrate 17 white and amber LEDs.

The basic model will include 8GB of storage, while the Signature edition will have 32GB. Other details include support for Wi-Fi and an IPX8 waterproof rating for both models, which is the same as the current generation Kindle Paperwhite. The Signature model takes things up a notch with wireless charging and automatic screen brightness adjustments based on the environment.

Canadian pricing for the new Paperwhite devices was also revealed in the leak. The basic model will supposedly retail for $149.99 CAD while the Signature edition will be priced at $209.99 CAD. However, we probably won't have to wait much longer for an official announcement, considering Amazon is currently rolling out a "reimagined Kindle software experience" to pretty much all Kindle devices released since 2015.