In brief: ViacomCBS has launched a new bundle that pairs Paramount+ with Showtime at a low introductory price. Taking advantage of the promo, you’ll be able to score the ad-supported bundle for $9.99 per month or the ad-free tier for $12.99 a month. You can also get the bundle at an annual rate - $99.99 a year for the ad-supported plan or $129.99 for the ad-free option.

Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) normally commands $4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier or $9.99 a month if you want an ad-free experience. Subscribers can save 16 percent off the monthly rate with the annual plan, which goes for $49.99 a year and $99.99 a year for the ad-supported and no-ads plan, respectively.

Paramount+ affords access to more than 2,500 movies and original series including Star Trek: Lower Decks, The Good Fight and Behind the Music. That’s in addition to its catalog of more than 30,000 television episodes from top brands.

Showtime, meanwhile, has been around for more than 45 years. The premium television network is similar to HBO in that it offers theatrically released movies and original television series like Dexter. Showtime also caters to combat sports fans, and is the exclusive home of Bellator MMA.

Speaking of HBO, the pay television network last week slashed its monthly rate in half for the next six months after leaving Amazon. With the discount, you'll pay just $7.49 for HBO Max for the next six months.

Paramount notes in the fine print that the promotional bundle pricing is valid until October 20, 2021, and applies only to new subscriptions. A spokesperson told The Verge that post-promo bundle pricing would be revealed at a later date.