What just happened? Among the new Surface products Microsoft unveiled this week are updates to its 2-in-1 line—the Surface Pro 8 and the latest version of the Surface Pro X. The Pro 8 comes with screen, processor, and storage upgrades in line with what leaks suggested.

One of the most significant upgrades of the Surface Pro 8 from the previous model is its 120Hz screen, supporting Dolby Vision. Microsoft has also added a Pro X feature—support for removable solid-state drives. Options are for 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB SSDs. The Pro 8 comes with two USB-C ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Predictably, the Pro 8's processor has been upgraded to an 11th generation Intel Rocket Lake, with i5-1135G7 and i7-1185G7 models available. The minimum system RAM available is now 8GB and can go up to 32GB. It will also come with Windows 11 preinstalled. Much of this had been leaked a few days ago.

For gaming, the Surface Pro 8 comes with Microsoft's Xbox app preinstalled along with a one-month trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. According to the specs page, the upgraded battery offers around 16 hours under typical usage. Microsoft claims the Pro 8 is the most significant upgrade since the Pro 3 and is twice as fast as the Pro 7.

The main update to this year's version of the ARM-powered Surface Pro X is Windows 11, and with it, 64-bit emulation expands the amount of software the Pro X can run. The other main change for the Pro X is the availability of a cheaper WiFi-only model.

The Pro 8 starts at $1,099.99. The new Pro X starts at $899.99 for the WiFi-only version. Pre-orders for both are available now, and the Pro 8 ships on October 5.