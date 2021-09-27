What just happened? Get ready to hear a lot about The Last of Us over the next few months. Not only has developer Naughty Dog given an update on the second game’s Factions multiplayer mode, but we’ve also just seen the first official photo from the TV show.

Starting with the HBO adaptation, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann, who also acts as executive producer on the show and one of the first season’s directors, tweeted an image of the production to celebrate Outbreak Day; for those who don’t know, September 26, 2013, is the day that the Cordyceps brain infection reached critical mass in the Last of Us universe.

“When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: ‘Hooooooly shit! It’s Joel and Ellie!’,” Druckmann wrote, referring to Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, who are playing the two main protagonists. “The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is full steam ahead. Can’t wait to show you more (from all our projects).”

The photo is taken from the back, but it offers plenty of promise. The TV show is expected to finish production in June 2022.

In other Last of Us Part 2 news, Naughty Dog has revealed more information about the game’s multiplayer mode. The studio’s senior manager of communications, Rochelle Snyder, said the company is still working on Factions, which will be shown off “when it’s ready.”

“We see the community comments as many of you clamour for multiplayer and want updates. For now, we’ll say that we love what the team is developing and want to give them time to build out their ambitious project, we’ll reveal more when it’s ready,” Snyder wrote.

“To that end, we’ve been busy growing our team inside the kennel since The Last of Us Part II launched and are currently in full swing of hiring for [multiplayer]-related positions (hint hint), so if you or somebody you know qualifies for anything you see on our jobs page, apply.”

Job listings have revealed that Factions will be a standalone multiplayer game; its predecessor was built into 2013's The Last of Us. The same ads suggest it will be a live-service title, and there are reports of it featuring a battle royale mode. Whether Factions arrives before, after, or during the TV show remains to be seen.