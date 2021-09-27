Bottom line: Best Buy has knocked $220 off the price of HP’s newly minted Chromebook x2 11, bringing the cost down to just $379 for a limited time. That's a great price for a solid tablet. It’s unclear how much longer Best Buy will be offering its discount, so if you’re interested, you may want to go ahead and snap it up.

HP’s Chromebook x2 11 (model 11-da0023dx) was announced back in August. The premium 2-in-1 features an 11-inch multi-touch IPS display sporting a resolution of 2,160 x 1,440 pixels that’s driven by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 7c compute platform, 8GB of LPDDR4x memory and Adreno 618 graphics.

The Chrome OS-powered slate comes equipped with 64GB of eMMC storage, but there is a microSD card slot for local expansion.

Audio is handled by Bang & Olufsen and is delivered via dual speakers. Wireless connectivity comes courtesy of 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5, and in the physical connectivity department, you get two USB Type-C ports.

As a 2-in-1, you also get a detachable back panel and a keyboard cover. Battery life from the two-cell, 32Wh Li-ion polymer pack is said to be rated at up to 11 hours and 15 minutes of mixed use. A 5-megapixel camera with dual array digital microphones handles video calls while an 8-megapixel unit takes care of more traditional photography duties around back.

At $379, this one could be tough to pass up. Chrome Unboxed reviewed it earlier this month and found very few faults with the slate.

Image credit Chrome Unboxed