In brief: Battlefield 2042 open beta is right around the corner. Those who pre-order the game or have an active EA Play subscription may start playing it as soon as October 6th. If you don't have either, you can still try the next-gen Battlefield starting October 8th.

The preload of the Battlefield 2042 open beta client will be available on October 5th at midnight Pacific / 3 a.m. Eastern. Early access starts a day later at the same time, and open access will be available two days after that. The open beta will run throughout the weekend and end on October 10th.

During the beta period, users will be able to play the Conquest game mode on the Orbital map set in Kourou, French Guiana. This game mode consists of a clash of two teams with up to 64 players (32 on Xbox One and PS4) fighting to control zones in an all-out war with infantry, aircraft, land combat and transport vehicles.

The beta will only include four specialists, which more or less represent the classes in previous Battlefield games. Mackay, for example, offers a lot of extra mobility through its grappling hook, while Casper looks more like the classic sniper class. Then we have Falck, which works similarly to the medic class of previous games. The last one is Boris, who carries a sentry gun that also works like a spotter.

EA also revealed the system requirements for the open beta. Most of today's machines should be enough to play the game, even if at low settings.

Minimum PC requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Core i5-6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 100GB

Recommended PC requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 100GB SSD

It's worth reminding that these system requirements only apply for the open beta. The full release, scheduled for November 19th, might be more or less demanding.